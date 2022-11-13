UrduPoint.com

Dipping Mercury Increases Demand Of Traditional Winter Delights

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Dipping mercury increases demand of traditional winter delights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :The demand of the traditional winter delights has registered an increase soon after the cold wave gripped different parts of the country with the onset of the second rain spell of this winter season.

The food outlets and markets of the Federal capital can be seen jam packed with the food lovers who are buying the popular winter items like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Samosas, Pakoras, fried fish and dry fruits etc especially during the rainy day.

A number of stalls carrying these delights at various markets including Melody Market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market and F-10 Markaz are attracting a large number of customers.

Sadia Ajmal, a university student said that winter is my favorite time of the year when my days are not enjoyable without having fish, soup or hot coffee.

She said that when the cold breeze of winter season blows, these foods not only satisfy your appetite but also help reduce the effects of chilly weather.

Ajmal Khan, a fish buyer was of the view that fish is the most favorite food for his family during the winters which he used to buy almost every week.

The increased prices of the fish has although impacted our purchasing capacity of the buyers but we cannot imagine the winter season without fish.

"We all like to have fish barbeque parties or go for enjoying fried fish, however, my children prefer to eat finger fish" he added.

Sadiq, who is a piece rate worker, said that fish and dry fruits are too expensive and not affordable to buy so he has no option but to buy peanuts, samosas and pakoras for his children to make them happy.

He said that the purpose of buying such items is mainly to have a family time in which all of the family members can have discussions over the cup of tea and such food items.

Hamid Ali, a shop keeper at Karachi Company told that most of our customers are youngsters especially students living in hostels who roam around the place with their friends in evening time and visit us to enjoy the soup.

Buying soup for the people is not that much hard in the prevailing price hike situation so I am having good business these days, he added.

