Dipping mercury increases demand of traditional winter delights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :The dipping mercury after rain at isolated parts of the country during the last few days has increased the demand of the traditional local winter delights available at different food outlets and markets of Federal capital.

With the advent of Winter season, the citizens start enjoying the popular winter delights like Chicken Corn Soup, Doodh Jalebi, Gajar ka Halwa, Kashmiri Tea, Samosas, Pakoras, fried fish and dry fruits etc. However, demand of such items increases with lowering mercury.

A number of stalls carrying these delights at various markets including Melody Market, Karachi Company, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market and F-10 Markaz are attracting a number of customers.

Amina Saad, a housewife at a famous fish point, said fish was the most selling item of winter season which help reduce the impact of cold wave on health by keeping us warm".

She said, from November till the month of February, we all like to have fish barbeque parties or go for enjoying fried fish, however, my children prefer to eat finger fish.

Ali Kamran, another buyer at the stall of Gajar ka Halwa, said, I cannot resist buying when I see Gajar Ka Halwa at a famous sweet shop at Karachi Company while going to home from my office.

"Gajar Ka halwa is mostly liked seasonal delight in my family and I use to buy this almost twice a week as it is difficult to prepare it at home owing to the low gas pressure", he said.

Murad Khan, a shopkeeper at a famous chicken corn shop at G-9 Markaz said, winter was the perfect time to earn handsome amount through selling chicken corn soup which is our trade mark.

He said our most of the customers are youngsters especially students living in hostels who roam around the place with their friends in evening time and visit us to enjoy the soup.

The health experts are also of the view that soup, fish, dry fruits and other such items must be consumed by the citizens as a preventive measure to save them from cold weather.

Especially, children are the most sufferers of influenza, pneumonia and other diseases with decrease in temperature and it is essential to include such food items in their regular eating habits.

