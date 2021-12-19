UrduPoint.com

Dipping Mercury Increases Demand Of Winter Wears

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The dipping mercury due to the ongoing cold wave in the country has increased the demand of the Winter wears in the Federal capital, like other parts of the country, with a large number of buyers thronging markets, second hand clothes stalls and weekly bazaars to buy warm stuff.

Since the temperatures of twin cities dropped to -1 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours, the citizens are compelled to wear warm clothes to keep themselves cozy and protected from seasonal diseases and risks associated with new variant of COVID-19.

Shagufta Shahid, a mother of four children said, "Since the country is witnessing unusual cold weather due to the changing climatic patterns, it is necessary to take all the precautions to prevent ourselves and especially children from the seasonal diseases which can weak immune system when already the threat of new variant of COVID-19 is looming on our heads".

"During the ongoing cold wave in the country, we should be extra cautious in case of our children and ensure they wear hoods, caps and socks all the time", she said while talking to APP.

Irum Khan, another mother said, "I have purchased Winter clothes and other accessories in bulk for my children, taking advantage of the discounts being offered by different brands ahead of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Christmas and New Year celebrations".

She said, "I always buy Winter clothes during the sale offers as it is difficult to buy things at the advent of the season when prices are at peak." She said, "The trend of online shopping websites has made it easier buying Winter essentials, since outbreak of the pandemic. I have purchased clothes for my children from a popular online leftovers shopping website at very reasonable rates".

For Tajjamul Shah, who is a retailer of kids wears at F-10 Markaz, December is the best month of the season to earn huge profit through offering discounts for Christmas, New Year and birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan.

He said "We manage to earn maximum profit of the whole season during this month through offering discounts." The health experts have also advised the citizens to take precautionary measures for protection of children and old ones from Winter related diseases considering their weak immune system.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the night temperature in capital city fallen to -01 last night which can persist in the coming days.

The upper parts of the country, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, will remain under the cold wave, with no chance of rain in the next two days.

Very cold weather is expected in most upper or central parts of the country and north Balochistan while dense fog/smog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, the met office said.

