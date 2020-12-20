UrduPoint.com
Dipping Mercury Rises Trees Cutting In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Freezing temperature in Balochistan has increased tree cutting of plants including rare plant species in the harsh terrains of the province to cater fuel needs and keeping houses warm amid lack of natural gas supply in the area.

Locals looking for firewood kept felling trees as there was no other source of fuel to cook food or keep their houses warm to cope with chilling temperature, said Member Balochistan Assembly Sanaullah Baloch.

He said sui gas would be a cheaper option but the gas supply was never extended to most parts of the province.

The unfettered cutting of plants damaging the eco-system and environment of the areas was seriously detrimental and required urgent attention of the quarters concerned, he added.

During the winter season in Balochistan, locals cut down centuries old trees for firewood including Juniper tree that was among the rare and endangered species of plants, he added.

The truck-loads of wood were also carried to other parts of the province for sale.

He said people of the area did not have an alternative resource to deal with this grave issue.

Forest in Ziarat was a popular tourist spot as its juniper forest was the second largest of its kind in the world, but was now battling to maintain that reputation.

Sanaullah said any concentrated effort was not being made for preservation of plants and tree cover.

Prompt and practical measures were needed to be adopted by the provincial government to protect the exotic species and kept the environment green, he added.

Sanaullah said gas shortage and low pressure in winter was a persistent issue where piped gas was available in limited areas of the province.

He said the provincial government should introduce eco friendly electric stoves to reduce the pressure on forests during winter season.

