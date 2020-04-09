Dir administration ensures quality items for masses: AC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such measures, Assistant Commissioner Samerbagh, Dir Lower Tariq Hussain and Director Livestock department Rahimullah paid visit to Samerbah and Mayar bazar and checked milk quality at different milk shops through a mobile milk quality testing lab.

They warned shopkeepers of strict action for violating laws and added that action would be taken against profiteers and added that drive would continue indiscriminately.

He also directed shopkeepers to display price list at conspicuous places and sale their commodities at officially prescribed rates.