Dir administration launches drive against encroachments

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday conducted a drive against encroachments, demolishing dozens of structures illegally erected at various places of the city.

Assistant Commissioner Lalqilla Abdul Wali Khan supervised the drive in which several encroachments were removed at Kumbar Bazar with help of heavy machinery in presence of police force.

He directed shopkeepers to avoid placing items at footpaths which caused inconvenience for pedestrians and led to vehicular traffic jams.

He said that no one would be allowed to take law into own hands and shopkeepers should comply with official directives with regard to encroachment.