Dir-Chitral Motorway help in bringing development in areas

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Construction of Dir-Chitral Motorway would bring developmental in the areas and the steps in this connection is significantly important in the present time, said lawyers of Dir Lower, Chitral and Bajaur districts in a meeting held here at Akhonkhel House Shamradin in the presence of social activist Rahim Shah here on Tuesday.

A large number of lawyers also attended the meeting from all the three districts including Akbar Khan Kohistani Advocate, Darosh Bar President Syed Faridjan Advocate, Akhwanzada Hidayat Khan Advocate, Azad Bakht Advocate.

The lawyers of the three districts also addressed the gathering said that construction of Dir-Chitral Motorway is a matter of urgency and the lawyers community is fighting for their rights including rehabilitation of Dir-Chitral Motorway.

They said that all the energies would be utilized. They said that roads were the cause of development of the area and therefore a motorway project should be started immediately for the development of Dir Chitral and promotion of tourism.

Public awareness is essential, they said, adding, civil society, businesspersons, lawyers, traders association, journalists and other sections of the society are now part of the ongoing struggle for the acquisition of Chitral Motorway.