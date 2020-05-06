UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Delegation Demands Relaxation In SOPs For Eid Business

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:27 PM

Dir delegation demands relaxation in SOPs for Eid business

Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan on Wednesday here held a meeting with a delegation of Dir Lower wherein matters pertaining to lockdown and problems being faced by the traders' community were discussed in detail

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan on Wednesday here held a meeting with a delegation of Dir Lower wherein matters pertaining to lockdown and problems being faced by the traders' community were discussed in detail The Meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan, Bahadar Khan (MPA),Sultanat Yar Advocate, Mehmood Zaib Khan, (ANP), Saeed Gul (JI), Sahib Zada Yaqoob Khan (JI) and Nawab Zada Mehmmood Zaib Khan (PPP) and others.

The delegation demanded some relaxation and issuance of SOPs for the banned business and trade in the district.

They further demanded that hospitals and OPDs should be kept functional and public transport to Dir Upper and Lower may be permitted. The delegation also demanded relaxation for some businesses banned in lockdown due to upcoming Eidul Fitar.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation that their demands will be forwarded to the provincial government for further consideration and necessary action.

The delegation lauded the steps taken by the district administration and health department for preventing spread of contagion various COVID-19.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Business Dir Upper Dir Timergara May Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Federal govt allocates Rs 30 billion to support ba ..

5 minutes ago

European Commission Expects China's GDP Growth to ..

4 minutes ago

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

6 minutes ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

6 minutes ago

European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease ..

6 minutes ago

DPO for improving 'Pukaar 15' service in Sargodha

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.