Dir delegation demands relaxation in SOPs for Eid business

Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan on Wednesday here held a meeting with a delegation of Dir Lower wherein matters pertaining to lockdown and problems being faced by the traders' community were discussed in detail

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hassan on Wednesday here held a meeting with a delegation of Dir Lower wherein matters pertaining to lockdown and problems being faced by the traders' community were discussed in detail The Meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan, Bahadar Khan (MPA),Sultanat Yar Advocate, Mehmood Zaib Khan, (ANP), Saeed Gul (JI), Sahib Zada Yaqoob Khan (JI) and Nawab Zada Mehmmood Zaib Khan (PPP) and others.

The delegation demanded some relaxation and issuance of SOPs for the banned business and trade in the district.

They further demanded that hospitals and OPDs should be kept functional and public transport to Dir Upper and Lower may be permitted. The delegation also demanded relaxation for some businesses banned in lockdown due to upcoming Eidul Fitar.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the delegation that their demands will be forwarded to the provincial government for further consideration and necessary action.

The delegation lauded the steps taken by the district administration and health department for preventing spread of contagion various COVID-19.