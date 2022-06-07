UrduPoint.com

Dir Delegation Discusses CPEC, N-45 With Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Dir delegation discusses CPEC, N-45 with minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising of former state minister Malik Azmat Khan, former MNA Sahibzada Yaqoob, ex provincial minister Malik Jahanzeb and others called on Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood in Islamabad the other day.

In the meeting, matters pertaining to CPEC route and condition of N-45 Road were discussed.

It also discussed in detail the dilapidated condition of Chakdara to Dir Highway and progress on Dir Motorway.

The minister informed the delegation that repair work on N-45 would be started within the next two months. He assured the representatives from Dir that the issue of CPEC route in the area would soon be discussed with the prime minister and the route would be decided according to the wishes of the local people.

