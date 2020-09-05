Dir Firdous visits graves of 1965 war martyrs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and former special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the graves of martyrs of 1965 war at Chawinda, Pasrur tehsil, here on Saturday to pay tribute to the heroes of Pakistan.

She laid wreaths on the graves and offered Fateha.

She eulogised the valour of the martyrs and the Ghazis they exhibited during the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

Dr Firdous told the media that Sept 6 stands out as a symbol of our enduring display of unity, faith and discipline as a nation. She said that people of Sialkot also wrote a golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland near Sialkot during the Sept 6, 1965 war.