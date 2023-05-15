UrduPoint.com

Dir Lowe Police Arrest 174 PTI Saboteurs

Published May 15, 2023

Dir Lowe police arrest 174 PTI saboteurs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) ::The police of Dir Lower have arrested at least 174 accused for damaging, stealing and torching government properties in the garb of protest in the district on May 9 (Tuesday).

Spokesman Dir Lower police on Monday informed that so far the police have arrested 174 accused out of 204 nominated in five separate cases from Chakdara, Balambat, Timergara and Munda areas.

In case number 124 Chakdara police station, the police have arrested a total of 31 accused while in case number 64 of police station Balambat, a total of 67 accused have been arrested.

In case numbers 188 and 189 of Timergara police station, a total of 36 accused were arrested while in case number 63 of Munda police station, a total of 14 accused have been arrested so far.

The police in Dir Lower have also arrested 26 people under 3MPO Act while the Munda police have recovered various items stolen by the PTI workers during the protest.

