Dir Lower admin conducts drive against polythene bags use

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to discourage use of polythene bags in the district.

As part of such efforts, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Timergara staff under the supervision of Shakeel Hayat, TMO conducted a drive and confiscated a huge number of polythene bags from shops.

The TMO said that drive had been launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan and added that plastic was non-biodegradable and thus caused pollution, which is hazardous for humans.

He directed traders to sell and buy only biodegradable or cloth-made bags which were environment-friendly.