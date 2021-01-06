UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Lower Admin Conducts Drive Against Polythene Bags Use

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 04:07 PM

Dir Lower admin conducts drive against polythene bags use

The district administration is taking concrete measures to discourage use of polythene bags in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration is taking concrete measures to discourage use of polythene bags in the district.

As part of such efforts, the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Timergara staff under the supervision of Shakeel Hayat, TMO conducted a drive and confiscated a huge number of polythene bags from shops.

The TMO said that drive had been launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan and added that plastic was non-biodegradable and thus caused pollution, which is hazardous for humans.

He directed traders to sell and buy only biodegradable or cloth-made bags which were environment-friendly.

