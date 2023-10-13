Open Menu

Dir Lower Administration Arranges First Science Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Dir Lower administration arranges first science exhibition

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The district administration in collaboration with the Youth Affairs Department, for the first time in the district arranged a “Science Exhibition” at Al-Qalam school Khungi, Timergara on Friday. More than 30 schools and colleges participated in the Science Expo.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Wali Khan and Assistant Commissioner Timergara Dr. Nida Iqbal inaugurated the expo as chief guests before inspecting various science and food stalls and science model.

They appreciated the Science Exhibition and stated that it was the age of science and technology. The chief guests stated that those who get advanced technology will rule the world in future. The chief guests further stated that science and technology play a very vital role in the economy of the country.

On this occasion, District Youth Officer Malak Shahzad Tariq welcomed the participants and shed light on the importance and role of technology. He stressed on the teachers and students to give special focus to technology.

The Science Expo was largely attended by students of various schools and colleges, and teachers.

The students showed keen interest and examined various science equipment, its basic function and watched various slides on microscopes. Students from various schools presented their science models at the Expo.

The chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to the students who won 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions. The students demanded similar science exhibitions in future. In the Science Model Competition Al-Huda School and College got first while Darul Khidmat School and Iqra School Kityari got 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The Science Expo was also honored by Tariq Jamal (District Monitoring Officer Education) , Abdul Wadood (President Private School Network), Izharul Haq Durrani (Youth Volunteer), Khurshid Iqbal, (General Secretary Private education Network), Malak Sajjad Hayat, principals, headmasters, educationists, teachers and students. Malak Shahzad Tariq, District Youth Officer presented shields to the chief guests.

