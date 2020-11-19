Dir lower administration committed to ensuring essential items at affordable rates: AC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure quality essential commodities at affordable prices for masses.

As part of such efforts Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir Ali along with relevant officials of the food department paid a surprise visit to the fruit and vegetable market on Thursday and monitored the auction process.

After analyzing prices of various food items, a price list was prepared for retailers and directed them to ensure that people get items at the prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who law took into their own hands by selling commodities more than the official rates.

He said that district administration was committed to extend relief to the common man by provision of essential commodities at affordable rates.