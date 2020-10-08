UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Lower Administration Holds Open Court For Resolving Problems Of Women

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:55 PM

Dir Lower administration holds open court for resolving problems of women

The district administration on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to address problems being faced by womenfolk in the area

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to address problems being faced by womenfolk in the area.

The open court, held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hasssan, was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Shawana Haleem at Rest House Timergara while Dr. Sumaira Shams (MPA) participated as chief guest.

The female representatives from all departments participated in the open court. Shawana Haleem shed light on the purpose of holding the forum and stated that the district administration in collaboration with Social Welfare Department had arranged this open court to resolve problems being faced by women.

She informed that such forums were very useful and helped bridge the gap between the government machineries and the most important segment of society. She stated that such like programmes or open courts would also be arranged in future.

The participants raised several issues including posting of female staff in passport office as well as female class-IV staff in educational department, health issues like provision of BHUs, regularization and recruitment of LHWs on merit, provision of equipments and medicines in Labour of the DHQ Hospital Tiemrgara, reporting centers for female in police stations, ensuring of female jobs on quota in various department, career structure for nurses, deputing of female staff in all girls, colleges, establishment of separate female section in Timergra NADRA Office, deputing of female staff in Rescue 1122, construction allocation of waiting rooms bathrooms in all government offices, female staff for Ultrasound in THQ Hospital Timergara etc.

The chair directed officials concerned to take solid prompt measures for resolving problems being faced by women. The chief guest Dr. Sumera Shams said it was a top priority of the present government to provide all facilities to masses at their dooprstep.

Related Topics

Police Timergara Rescue 1122 Women All From Government Top Merit Packaging Limited Jobs Court Labour

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

8 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

16 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

1 second ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

3 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.