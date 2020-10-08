Dir Lower administration holds open court for resolving problems of women

The district administration on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to address problems being faced by womenfolk in the area

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The district administration on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) to address problems being faced by womenfolk in the area.

The open court, held on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hasssan, was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Shawana Haleem at Rest House Timergara while Dr. Sumaira Shams (MPA) participated as chief guest.

The female representatives from all departments participated in the open court. Shawana Haleem shed light on the purpose of holding the forum and stated that the district administration in collaboration with Social Welfare Department had arranged this open court to resolve problems being faced by women.

She informed that such forums were very useful and helped bridge the gap between the government machineries and the most important segment of society. She stated that such like programmes or open courts would also be arranged in future.

The participants raised several issues including posting of female staff in passport office as well as female class-IV staff in educational department, health issues like provision of BHUs, regularization and recruitment of LHWs on merit, provision of equipments and medicines in Labour of the DHQ Hospital Tiemrgara, reporting centers for female in police stations, ensuring of female jobs on quota in various department, career structure for nurses, deputing of female staff in all girls, colleges, establishment of separate female section in Timergra NADRA Office, deputing of female staff in Rescue 1122, construction allocation of waiting rooms bathrooms in all government offices, female staff for Ultrasound in THQ Hospital Timergara etc.

The chair directed officials concerned to take solid prompt measures for resolving problems being faced by women. The chief guest Dr. Sumera Shams said it was a top priority of the present government to provide all facilities to masses at their dooprstep.