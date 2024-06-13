Open Menu

Dir Lower Administration Imposes Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The district administration has imposed section 144, banning one-wheeling and bathing in Panjkora River.

The order would remain in effect for 15 days till June 28 which aimed at banning various activities that could endanger lives and property.

The ban has been imposed on all forms of vehicle wheeling, aerial firing, bathing in rivers, the use of noisy silencers on motorcycles and scooters, speeding, display of weapons, toy weapons resembling firearms, and sale and purchase of fireworks.

The District Administration has warned that violators of these restrictions will face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

APP/arq-slm

