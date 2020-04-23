Dir Lower administration issues SOPs to mosques for Ramazan

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Dikr Lower district administration here on Thursday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the local mosques for strict compliance during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the SOPs issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner, Saadat Hussain, Ulema, prayer leaders and caretakers of the mosques were asked to play their important role in creating awareness among public regarding preventive measures against coronavirus during Ramazan.

Further it said that mosques should be properly cleaned and washed before Traweeh and all carpets and praying sheets should be removed while faithful can bring their own praying sheet (Ja-e-Nimaz) to the mosques.

Children and people above 50 years of age should avoid coming to mosques and offer prayer at homes as they are more vulnerable to contact the virus.

After the prayer no assembly of people would be allowed inside or near the mosques.

All mosques should be sprayed with anti-germ substances and faithful should maintain a distance of at least six feet during the prayer.

Besides, no one should stay for prayer at roads or footpaths near the mosques. The mosque administration should draw circles with six feet distance for the faithful.

It was further said that those coming to mosques for prayer should perform ablution and Aitekaaf at homes. The faithful should also wear a protective mask while coming for prayer to mosque and avoid hand-shaking.

The directives said that Iftar or Sehri will not be allowed at mosques and the mosque administration should keep a constant contact with the district administration for any updates or assistance.