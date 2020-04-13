UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Lower Administration Monitors Payment Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:39 PM

Dir lower administration monitors payment process

The district administration established four points at Tehsil Adenzai as part of solid measure to disburse payments under kafalat programme transparently

DIR LOWER,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration established four points at Tehsil Adenzai as part of solid measure to disburse payments under kafalat programme transparently.

As part of such measures, AAC Adenzai on Monday supervised and monitored payments process of beneficiaries in four schools which had been designated for the purpose.

He said that beneficiaries could collect the amount from four schools at Tehsil Adenzai and added that no compromise would be made on transparency.

Related Topics

Adenzai From

Recent Stories

Google Admits Mistakenly Deleting Putin's Address ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi visits sports compl ..

1 minute ago

Libya unity govt retakes two strategic cities: sta ..

1 minute ago

Razak vows for inclusive economic solution in COVI ..

1 minute ago

Crime rate goes down by 39pc in Punjab: IGP

6 minutes ago

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.