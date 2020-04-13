Dir lower administration monitors payment process

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The district administration established four points at Tehsil Adenzai as part of solid measure to disburse payments under kafalat programme transparently.

As part of such measures, AAC Adenzai on Monday supervised and monitored payments process of beneficiaries in four schools which had been designated for the purpose.

He said that beneficiaries could collect the amount from four schools at Tehsil Adenzai and added that no compromise would be made on transparency.