Dir Lower administration takes measures for masses' welfare: DC

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Tuesday said the district administration was committed to providing necessities of life to masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of District Steering Committee (DSC) of Health Department.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shaukat Ali, DO-Independent Monitoring Unit (Health) Atif Khan, AAC Samarbagh Younis Khan, DDHO Dr Irshad Ali, DCAs and other stakeholders.

The committee discussed several matters pertaining to human resource, availability of medicines in health institutions, duty roaster and absenteeism.

The DC said that health was an important sector and no negligence would be tolerated in provision of best health service delivery to masses.