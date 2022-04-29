UrduPoint.com

Dir Lower Administration Takes Measures To Extend Relief To Residents

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Taimergara, Shawana Haleem along with Tehsildar Amjad Ali on Friday visited bazaar and checked prices and quality of various food items.

During the inspection, prices of various bakery food items and cleanliness standards were also checked.

They booked several shopkeepers for overcharging or failing to comply with hygiene standards.

They warned shopkeepers of strict action in case of violation and directed them to display price list at prominent place.

They asked residents to lodge their complaints related to overcharging, hoarding, and adulteration through "Merstayal App" launched by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

