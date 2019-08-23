Dir Lower administration to hold Kuli Kucheri on Aug 27

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The district administration has decided to hold open court (Kuli Kucheri) on August 27 to address masses' problems at their doorste

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration has decided to hold open court (Kuli Kucheri) on August 27 to address masses' problems at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar, Commissioner Malakand Division Raiz Khan Mehsud would be chairing the open Kucheri at Ouch Stadium where heads and relevant officers of the district administration would be present to take notice and address masses' complaints on the spot.