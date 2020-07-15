UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Lower DC Inaugurates Hand Washing Booth To Beat COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 08:29 PM

Dir Lower DC inaugurates hand washing booth to beat COVID-19

Dir Lower Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Wednesday inaugurated Hand Washing Booth in his office to beat COVID-19

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Dir Lower Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Wednesday inaugurated Hand Washing Booth in his office to beat COVID-19.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) District Inhcarge Muhammad islam and Admin Finance Officer Muhammad Sohail were also present on the occasions.

As per directions of the deputy commissioner, the PRCS Dir Lower installed Hand Washing Tankers in THQ Chakdara, DHQ Hospital Timergara, General Bus Stand Timergara, Shaheed Gorgori Chowk Timergara.

The Timergara TMA has been directed to properly monitor and fill the tankers on daily basis.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Dir Timergara

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to roll ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir Committee to work with think-tanks, academ ..

2 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority releases 313,400 cuse ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Tells Merkel Kiev's Misinterpretation of Min ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.