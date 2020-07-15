Dir Lower DC inaugurates hand washing booth to beat COVID-19

Dir Lower Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Wednesday inaugurated Hand Washing Booth in his office to beat COVID-19

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Dir Lower Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan Wednesday inaugurated Hand Washing Booth in his office to beat COVID-19.

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) District Inhcarge Muhammad islam and Admin Finance Officer Muhammad Sohail were also present on the occasions.

As per directions of the deputy commissioner, the PRCS Dir Lower installed Hand Washing Tankers in THQ Chakdara, DHQ Hospital Timergara, General Bus Stand Timergara, Shaheed Gorgori Chowk Timergara.

The Timergara TMA has been directed to properly monitor and fill the tankers on daily basis.