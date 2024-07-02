Dir Lower police arrest 12 proclaimed offenders in June

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The district police arrested 401 suspects including 12 proclaimed during various operations conducted over the last month.

The operations were conducted under the leadership of DPO Lower Dir, Rai Mazhar Iqbal in which a large quantity of drugs and weapons were also seized.

According to the performance report issued by the DPO office, during the operations against drug dealers, 22 suspects were arrested, and 12,798 grams of hashish, 24 grams of heroin, and 138 grams of ice-drug were recovered from their possession.

In the crackdown against illegal weapons and ammunition, eight Kalashnikovs, two rifles, four shotguns, 39 pistols, 608 cartridges, and 72 chargers were seized.

As a result of these successful operations, stolen goods worth Rs9,924,000 were recovered.

