Dir lower police arrest main accused of Gosam Munda incident

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Shahbaz Wazir a special team had been constituted under the leadership of DSP Farooq Jan, arresting main accused-Siraj Khan of Gosam Munda incident from Bajour in an overnight raid.

The police said the accused would be presented to the court of law.