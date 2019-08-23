UrduPoint.com
Dir Lower Police Arrest Main Accused Of Gosam Munda Incident

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:09 PM

Dir lower police arrest main accused of Gosam Munda incident

On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Shahbaz Wazir a special team had been constituted under the leadership of DSP Farooq Jan, arresting main accused-Siraj Khan of Gosam Munda incident from Bajour in an overnight raid

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Shahbaz Wazir a special team had been constituted under the leadership of DSP Farooq Jan, arresting main accused-Siraj Khan of Gosam Munda incident from Bajour in an overnight raid.

The police said the accused would be presented to the court of law.

