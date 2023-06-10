Dir Lower police arrests 130 drug dealers, 96kg hashish recovered

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Dir Lower Police in a successful operation across the district, have arrested 130 drug dealers this year and a total of 96kg hashish was recovered.

This was stated by DPO Dir Lower Ziauddin Ahmad while talking to media men here on Saturday. He said on the clear instructions of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and Regional Police Officer Malakand Range Nasir Mehmood, the Dir Lower Police conducted various successful operations and succeeded in arresting 130 drug dealers, recovered a large quantity of drugs and registered cases against them.

The drug peddlers were arrested after recovering 1 kg of hashish, 375 grams of heroin, 581 grams of ice and one liter of alcohol from them.

DPO Lower Dir Ziauddin Ahmed has directed the police to accelerate the crackdown and do not show any leniency towards the drug dealers. He warned the drug dealers to leave the business or leave the district. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police besides passing off information about any drug dealers in their respective areas.