UrduPoint.com

Dir Lower Police Arrests 130 Drug Dealers, 96kg Hashish Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dir Lower police arrests 130 drug dealers, 96kg hashish recovered

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Dir Lower Police in a successful operation across the district, have arrested 130 drug dealers this year and a total of 96kg hashish was recovered.

This was stated by DPO Dir Lower Ziauddin Ahmad while talking to media men here on Saturday. He said on the clear instructions of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and Regional Police Officer Malakand Range Nasir Mehmood, the Dir Lower Police conducted various successful operations and succeeded in arresting 130 drug dealers, recovered a large quantity of drugs and registered cases against them.

The drug peddlers were arrested after recovering 1 kg of hashish, 375 grams of heroin, 581 grams of ice and one liter of alcohol from them.

DPO Lower Dir Ziauddin Ahmed has directed the police to accelerate the crackdown and do not show any leniency towards the drug dealers. He warned the drug dealers to leave the business or leave the district. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the police besides passing off information about any drug dealers in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Drugs Nasir Dir Malakand Media From

Recent Stories

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

1 hour ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

2 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: ..

Pakistan fulfills all necessary conditions of IMF: Dar

3 hours ago
 Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes ..

Kajol shocks fans with social media break, deletes Instagram posts

3 hours ago
 PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.