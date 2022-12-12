Dir Lower Police arrests 37 suspects, 15 accused, two terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Lower Dir have arrested 37 suspects and 15 accused including two wanted terrorists in the strike and search operations in mountainous localities last month, said a press release issued here on Monday.

On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan, district police under the supervision of the District Police Officer (DPO) have launched a crackdown against criminals. 13 gamblers have also been arrested during raids on various dens.

Similarly, 36 narcotics sellers have also been arrested from the jurisdiction of various police stations, and recovered 32 kilograms of hashish, 468 grams of heroin, 283 grams of ice drug, and two liters of liquor from their possession.