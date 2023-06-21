Dir Lower police to 1600 cops on Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Dir Lower Police here on Wednesday issued a comprehensive security plan to protect important places, masajids, commercial centers, markets and maintain traffic flow during Eid-ul-Adha.

More than 1600 policemen were deployed on the directives of the DPO Dir Lower Ziauddin Ahmed. The district has been divided into four sectors in terms of security arrangements by placing security on high alert throughout the district to maintain peace on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Circle SDPOs and SHOs headed by SP Investigation Zahoor Ahmad will directly monitor the security arrangements in their limits. According to the Eid security plan issued by the office of the district police chief, foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of Eid prayers.

Mobile patrolling will be increased along with police foot patrols to protect shoppers and traders in markets. The checking process will be tightened by making the blockades effective at the entry and exit points and important passages of the district. Traffic police will also perform duties to maintain easy traveling and traffic flow for the people and more than two hundred jawans of traffic police will be on duty in this regard.

In a message, the DPO Dir Lower asked the public to avoid aerial firing and one-wheeling on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. All stakeholders should also play their role in preventing aerial firing and the parents should prevent their children from playing bloody games like one-wheeling. Legal action will be taken against those involved in this act, he said.