UrduPoint.com

Dir Lower Police To 1600 Cops On Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Dir Lower police to 1600 cops on Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Dir Lower Police here on Wednesday issued a comprehensive security plan to protect important places, masajids, commercial centers, markets and maintain traffic flow during Eid-ul-Adha.

More than 1600 policemen were deployed on the directives of the DPO Dir Lower Ziauddin Ahmed. The district has been divided into four sectors in terms of security arrangements by placing security on high alert throughout the district to maintain peace on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Circle SDPOs and SHOs headed by SP Investigation Zahoor Ahmad will directly monitor the security arrangements in their limits. According to the Eid security plan issued by the office of the district police chief, foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of Eid prayers.

Mobile patrolling will be increased along with police foot patrols to protect shoppers and traders in markets. The checking process will be tightened by making the blockades effective at the entry and exit points and important passages of the district. Traffic police will also perform duties to maintain easy traveling and traffic flow for the people and more than two hundred jawans of traffic police will be on duty in this regard.

In a message, the DPO Dir Lower asked the public to avoid aerial firing and one-wheeling on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. All stakeholders should also play their role in preventing aerial firing and the parents should prevent their children from playing bloody games like one-wheeling. Legal action will be taken against those involved in this act, he said.

Related Topics

Firing Police Traffic Alert Dir Market All From

Recent Stories

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

12 minutes ago
 SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sport ..

SeaWorld to host UAEPL draw ceremony for new sports season tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

1 hour ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

2 hours ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.