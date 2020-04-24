Dir Lower reports 39 positive coronavirus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of patients infected with coronavirus in Dir Lower has reached 39 after 4 new cases were reported on Thursday.

Report received from District Health Office said two relatives of a patient belonging to Kambat area and the medical technician who collected samples from their bodies were tested positive.

Moreover, he said a resident of Samarbagh tehsil has also been tested positive adding this was the fifth casein just two days in Samabagh.

The total number of patients infected with coronavirus in the district stood at 39, the report concluded.