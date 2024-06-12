Dir Lower Rescue 1122 Cancels Staff Leaves For Eid Ul Azha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:30 AM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district Emergency Rescue Service 1122 has canceled the leaves for its staff to provide prompt services to citizens in case of emergency during the Eid ul Azha holidays.
According to a plan issued by the District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali the Rescue 1122 service will remain alert during Eid ul Azha to provide services to people round the clock.
The district emergency officer has directed all station house in-charges, storekeepers, control room in-charges, and admin staff to perform their duties with enthusiasm during Eid.
He also directed the staff concerned to ensure the functionality of all emergency vehicles, tools, and equipment.
He also directed on-call officers to remain alert and available 24/7.
As per the plan, Rescue 1122 personnel will perform duties at various Eidgahs and mosques, especially during Eid prayers.
Medical teams will be deployed at various points in the Panjkora River to handle any untoward incidents promptly.
The public is informed that they can avail of free services by calling Rescue's toll-free number 1122 to deal with any emergencies.
APP/ard-slm
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 293,600 cusecs water20 minutes ago
-
Security plan afoot for Eid ul Azha in Dir Lower40 minutes ago
-
PM orders building Health Tower in Islamabad to house hospitals, medical, nursing universities40 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot Imam Masjid50 minutes ago
-
Health Minister visits HFH to review ongoing revamping work11 hours ago
-
Country’s total installed capacity stands at 42,131 MW by March 202411 hours ago
-
Net metering installations jumps to 117,807 connections by March 202411 hours ago
-
Sindh suitable for foreign, domestic investment: Nasir Shah11 hours ago
-
PPP pledges budget passage for national continuity: Mandviwalla11 hours ago
-
Masood Khan stresses upon importance of critical thinking in education11 hours ago
-
People friendly budget govt’s top priority: Lawmakers12 hours ago
-
RCCI pin high hopes on business friendly budget12 hours ago