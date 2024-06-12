Open Menu

Dir Lower Rescue 1122 Cancels Staff Leaves For Eid Ul Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Dir Lower Rescue 1122 cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Azha

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district Emergency Rescue Service 1122 has canceled the leaves for its staff to provide prompt services to citizens in case of emergency during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to a plan issued by the District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali the Rescue 1122 service will remain alert during Eid ul Azha to provide services to people round the clock.

The district emergency officer has directed all station house in-charges, storekeepers, control room in-charges, and admin staff to perform their duties with enthusiasm during Eid.

He also directed the staff concerned to ensure the functionality of all emergency vehicles, tools, and equipment.

He also directed on-call officers to remain alert and available 24/7.

As per the plan, Rescue 1122 personnel will perform duties at various Eidgahs and mosques, especially during Eid prayers.

Medical teams will be deployed at various points in the Panjkora River to handle any untoward incidents promptly.

The public is informed that they can avail of free services by calling Rescue's toll-free number 1122 to deal with any emergencies.

APP/ard-slm

Related Topics

Holidays Vehicles Alert Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

3 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

16 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

17 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

17 hours ago
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

17 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

18 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

24 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan