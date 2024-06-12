Dir Lower Rescue 1122 cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The district Emergency Rescue Service 1122 has canceled the leaves for its staff to provide prompt services to citizens in case of emergency during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to a plan issued by the District Emergency Officer Abrar Ali the Rescue 1122 service will remain alert during Eid ul Azha to provide services to people round the clock.

The district emergency officer has directed all station house in-charges, storekeepers, control room in-charges, and admin staff to perform their duties with enthusiasm during Eid.

He also directed the staff concerned to ensure the functionality of all emergency vehicles, tools, and equipment.

He also directed on-call officers to remain alert and available 24/7.

As per the plan, Rescue 1122 personnel will perform duties at various Eidgahs and mosques, especially during Eid prayers.

Medical teams will be deployed at various points in the Panjkora River to handle any untoward incidents promptly.

The public is informed that they can avail of free services by calling Rescue's toll-free number 1122 to deal with any emergencies.

APP/ard-slm