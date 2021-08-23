Dir Lower rescue service 1122 tackles 39 emergencies in week

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 of Dir Lower is effectively contributing its services to citizens during emergency situations, tackling 39 cases successfully across the district during the last week.

Sharing the weekly performance report, District Emergency Officer Izhar Alam district in-charge said that Rescue service 1122 received a total of 1603 emergency calls about various incidents including 26 medical, one fire and six others.

He said that rescue 1122 service of the district also provided services to people of remote areas and safely shifted several patients from one hospital to another hospital of the district.

He said that rescue service 1122 tackled as many as 72 referral cases and provided services in saving lives of people.

He said that Rescue 1122 was giving top priority to saving the lives of citizens.