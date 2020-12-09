UrduPoint.com
Dir Lower's DC For Collective Efforts To Combat Corruption Effectively

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 01:28 PM

Dir Lower's DC for collective efforts to combat corruption effectively

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan on Wednesday underlined the need to make collective efforts to eradicate corruption at all levels for achieving socio-economic development of the country.

In a statement issued here, the DC said that corruption was a social evil which obstructed the pace of development in a country. Thus, he added, anti-corruption laws should be strictly implemented to wipe out the menace and ensure a bright future for the nation.

He said that the Day was observed to make a strong commitment and resolve for elimination the scourge which eats up the very fabric of society like a termite.

Thus, he said let's make a firm resolve to vigorously fight against this evil and ensure rule of law and justice for all in society.

He said no one was above law and each corrupt element irrespective of their social status or political affiliations should be punished to make his example for others.

He also underlined the need for creating awareness among people about the various aspects of corruption by educating them that corruption was a main hurdle in development of the country.

