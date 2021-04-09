UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Lower's Rescue Service 1122 Celebrates First Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 01:16 PM

Dir Lower's Rescue Service 1122 celebrates first anniversary

The district emergency service 1122 of Dir Lower held a function on Friday to mark its first anniversary in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The district emergency service 1122 of Dir Lower held a function on Friday to mark its first anniversary in the district.

The first year anniversary was celebrated in light of directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed and Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Ayaz in the district office of Rescue 1122 amid Covid SOPs.

After cutting a first anniversary cake, District Incharge Rescue 1122 Dir Lower Izhar Alam said that Rescue service 1122 started its services in the district from April 2020 and added that since then it had effectively provided services to citizens during emergencies.

Citing an annual performance report, he said the district emergency service under a total of 1663 rescue operations in wake of road accidents, floods, fire, drowning, building collapse and Covid 19, addingDuring this period health referral ambulance service was provided and shifted patients from different hospitals within the district to District Headquarters Hospital and from District Headquarters Hospital to Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Batkhela hospitals.

Related Topics

Peshawar Fire Swat Road Mardan Dir April Rescue 1122 2020 From

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

27 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Shaikh demands to summon pre-budget se ..

2 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested, hashish recovered in ba ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptologists uncover 'lost golden city' buried un ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden's only female oyster diver finds calm at se ..

2 minutes ago

Hafeez aims for double celebration against South A ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.