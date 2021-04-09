The district emergency service 1122 of Dir Lower held a function on Friday to mark its first anniversary in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The district emergency service 1122 of Dir Lower held a function on Friday to mark its first anniversary in the district.

The first year anniversary was celebrated in light of directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmed and Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Ayaz in the district office of Rescue 1122 amid Covid SOPs.

After cutting a first anniversary cake, District Incharge Rescue 1122 Dir Lower Izhar Alam said that Rescue service 1122 started its services in the district from April 2020 and added that since then it had effectively provided services to citizens during emergencies.

Citing an annual performance report, he said the district emergency service under a total of 1663 rescue operations in wake of road accidents, floods, fire, drowning, building collapse and Covid 19, addingDuring this period health referral ambulance service was provided and shifted patients from different hospitals within the district to District Headquarters Hospital and from District Headquarters Hospital to Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Batkhela hospitals.