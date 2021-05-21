Dir People Denounce Israeli Brutalities On "Palestine Solidarity Day"

Scores of people from different political parties including Tanzeem e Islami and Jumaat e Islami and traders' community staged a protest demonstration here at Shaheed Chowk to show solidarity with the Palestinian brethren in struggle for protecting their land from foreign aggression

The protest rally, held in connection with "Palestine Solidarity Day" marched from Chakdara Press Club to Shaheed Chowk with participants chanting slogans against the Israeli forces' atrocities against the innocent Palestinian citizens. The Participants were also carrying placards inscribed with slogans against the Israeli government in favor of Paletinian brethren.

The rally headed by local political leaders from religious parties and traders' community was also joined by scores of local people on the way to Shaheed Chowk. The peaceful participants of the rally were seemed quite worried about the Israeli attacks on Palestinian populated areas especially on worship places.

Addressing the rally at Shaheed Chowk, the speakers said Israel was violating all international norms and treaties that would result in its destruction. They urged upon Muslim countries to raise a joint voice against the Israeli anti-human acts against the innocent Palestinians. Israel, they said, would not be able to achieve its nefarious designs by attacking Palestine.

The speakers were of the view that Israeli attacks on the territories of Palestine were the result of its uncertainty and unreal influence of power adding Israel would soon understand the real power of the belief in our religion.

Defeat and humiliation were destined to Israel, they said.

The Speakers also paid tribute to the courage and resistance exhibited by the Palestinian people in their just right of defending their land. They said every conscious Muslim in the world would defend the principled stance of Palestinian brethren.

They said the barbarism of Israel has been exposed to the world however,the silence of the so-called human rights activists towards this end was exposing their credibility and urged upon the Muslim rulers to must unite against Israel. They said it was a high time for Muslim leaders to be united and active against the Israel otherwise our future generations will have to bear the brunt. The participants were later dispersed peacefully.

Another protest rally was also organized by the Jamaat e Islami in Balambat tehsil of Lower Dir where in party leaders including Ezaz ul Mulk Afkari and former MNA Sahibzada Yaqoob were leading the people towards Gurguri Chowk for a demonstration against the Israeli attacks Palestinians.

Large number of JI workers and local people were marching towards the Gurguri Chowk in connection with Palestine Solidarity Day to show their love and care for Palestinian brethren. They were chanting slogans against the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians. The protestors were also carrying placards inscribed with slogans against Israel and its brutal acts against the Islamic state of Palestine.