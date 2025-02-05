Dir people widely deplore Indian oppression against Kashmiris

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed under the supervision of the District Administration here on Wednesday.

In the light of the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, a ceremony was held under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan at the District Secretariat, Balambat Hall to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The program was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Timergara Abdul Aziz, heads of departments, officers of the education Department, Muslim Khan Wisal (Boys Scouts), District Youth Officer, Civil Defense, T.M.O Timergara Zahoor Khan, Majid Khan (Sports Department), officers, Civil Defense volunteers, teachers, students, human rights representatives, media representatives, civil society and the public in large numbers.

Public Relations Department Media Cell, District Administration, presented a documentary on Kashmir, while school children presented songs, poems, and speeches on Kashmir.

The participants observed one minute of silence to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to protest the suppression of their right to self-determination.

The chief guest of the program, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bashir Khan, said that the United Nations and international organizations working for human rights should take immediate notice of the human rights violations in Kashmir, find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and grant the Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

He shed detailed light on February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day, and said that India violated international laws by illegally occupying Kashmir on October 27, 1948, against the will of the Kashmiri people. Later, the special status of Kashmir was abolished through Articles 370 and 35A. Due to this Kashmiris are still confined to their homes.

The United Nations and the international community should play a fair role regarding Kashmir and ensure the implementation of their resolutions.

On this occasion, the speakers said that India is openly violating international human rights in occupied Kashmir. We assure our Kashmiri brothers that the people of Pakistan stand by and will continue to stand. The purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to assure Kashmiri brothers that all Pakistanis, especially the youth, will raise their voices for Kashmir at every forum.

The District Administration, sports Department and Youth Department distributed certificates and trophies among the participants and school children for presenting good speeches and national songs.

In addition, the Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences, Timergara also organized a walk under the leadership of Principal Professor Bakht Munir Sahibabadi, expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.

APP/ari/vak