Dir People Widely Deplore Indian Oppression Against Kashmiris
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed under the supervision of the District Administration here on Wednesday.
In the light of the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, Lower Dir, Muhammad Arif Khan, a ceremony was held under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan at the District Secretariat, Balambat Hall to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.
The program was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner, Timergara Abdul Aziz, heads of departments, officers of the education Department, Muslim Khan Wisal (Boys Scouts), District Youth Officer, Civil Defense, T.M.O Timergara Zahoor Khan, Majid Khan (Sports Department), officers, Civil Defense volunteers, teachers, students, human rights representatives, media representatives, civil society and the public in large numbers.
Public Relations Department Media Cell, District Administration, presented a documentary on Kashmir, while school children presented songs, poems, and speeches on Kashmir.
The participants observed one minute of silence to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to protest the suppression of their right to self-determination.
The chief guest of the program, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bashir Khan, said that the United Nations and international organizations working for human rights should take immediate notice of the human rights violations in Kashmir, find a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue and grant the Kashmiris the right to self-determination.
He shed detailed light on February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day, and said that India violated international laws by illegally occupying Kashmir on October 27, 1948, against the will of the Kashmiri people. Later, the special status of Kashmir was abolished through Articles 370 and 35A. Due to this Kashmiris are still confined to their homes.
The United Nations and the international community should play a fair role regarding Kashmir and ensure the implementation of their resolutions.
On this occasion, the speakers said that India is openly violating international human rights in occupied Kashmir. We assure our Kashmiri brothers that the people of Pakistan stand by and will continue to stand. The purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to assure Kashmiri brothers that all Pakistanis, especially the youth, will raise their voices for Kashmir at every forum.
The District Administration, sports Department and Youth Department distributed certificates and trophies among the participants and school children for presenting good speeches and national songs.
In addition, the Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences, Timergara also organized a walk under the leadership of Principal Professor Bakht Munir Sahibabadi, expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers.
APP/ari/vak
Recent Stories
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
Trump announces long-term occupation of Gaza strip
Sharjah Ruler appoints Honorary President of Sharjah Creative Quarter
UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector
Sweden's deadliest attack leaves 11 dead at Orebro adult school
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Effective voicing at international forums against Indian oppression stressed7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister reaffirms Pakistan's support for Kashmir on Solidarity Day7 minutes ago
-
Early cancer detection saves precious lives: Health experts7 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal7 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores sealed7 minutes ago
-
Dir people widely deplore Indian oppression against Kashmiris7 minutes ago
-
Kashmir solidarity day observed in Tank7 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves nabbed7 minutes ago
-
Speakers deplore world’s duplicity on Kashmir issue17 minutes ago
-
"Commissioner Marathon Race" to be held on February, 9 : Commissioner17 minutes ago
-
Kashmir will remain corner stone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, PM assures Hurriyat leaders17 minutes ago
-
Hangu Police seize illegal cash worth Rs70 million17 minutes ago