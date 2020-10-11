Dir Police Arrest 13 Jirga Members In Swara Case
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:00 PM
Dir Upper , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday arrested 13 members of Jirga which solemnized marriage of eight-year girl under swara custom to resolve family dispute.
Police came to know that two families in Charkum Sultan Khel Darah were settling honour dispute by giving a eight-year-old girl in swara to mature person in Jirga.
District Police Officer, Tahir Iqbal Khan said that the jirga was held to settle an honour-related dispute between the two families.
According to details , Safiullah , brother of girl who was given in swara was accused of having illicit relationship with woman of other family and received death threats.
On the directives of DPO , SHO Sahibabad Police Station, Hussain Khan conducted a raid and arrested 12 members of the jirga, including girl father and prayer leader.
Police said solemnizing marriage minor children in swara to settle family rivalries was a crime.
Police booked all arrested people under the relevant law.