Dir police arrest 13 Jirga members in swara case

Dir Upper , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday arrested 13 members of Jirga which solemnized marriage of eight-year girl under swara custom to resolve family dispute.

Police came to know that two families in Charkum Sultan Khel Darah were settling honour dispute by giving a eight-year-old girl in swara to mature person in Jirga.

District Police Officer, Tahir Iqbal Khan said that the jirga was held to settle an honour-related dispute between the two families.

According to details , Safiullah , brother of girl who was given in swara was accused of having illicit relationship with woman of other family and received death threats.

On the directives of DPO , SHO Sahibabad Police Station, Hussain Khan conducted a raid and arrested 12 members of the jirga, including girl father and prayer leader.

Police said solemnizing marriage minor children in swara to settle family rivalries was a crime.

Police booked all arrested people under the relevant law.