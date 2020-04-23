UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dir Police Devise Comprehensive Plan For Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Dir police devise comprehensive plan for Ramazan

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district police Dir Lower have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Holy Ramazan deciding to strictly monitor all entry and exit points to avert any untoward incident.

It was decided to deploy heavy police staff at mosques and important public places besides strictly ensuring protocol against coronavirus. Round the clock police patrolling would also be ensured in the district, said an order issued from the office of DPO, Abdur Rashid Khan.

The district SDPOs and SHOs were directed to ensure security to people and SOP for coronavirus at all cost. The district police were further directed to enhance vigilance at entry and exit points and public places including mosques and markets.

The directives further hinted at enhanced compliance of SOP for coronavirus during Travih prayer in mosques.

The police would also ensure their presence during Iftar and Sehri times besides plain cloth police would also be there to ensure peace. During rush hours police would ensure code of conduct for coronavirus by not allowing assembly of people at public place.

Besides, the traffic police were also directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and adopt a friendly attitude with people during Ramazan.

The DPO appealed to local Ulema to play their important role in assisting the police during Ramazan and asked the faithful to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus during prayers.

He also appealed to people to cooperate with police during this holy month for ensuring peace and keep a vigil eye on their surroundings and call police in case of any suspicious activity in their areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Traffic Dir Rashid Khan Market Prayer All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

40 minutes ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

46 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

57 minutes ago

‘My fears allayed after Sheikh Mohamed’s inspi ..

57 minutes ago

MOCCAE boosts food import processing, testing serv ..

57 minutes ago

Ramazan moon sighting: Central Ruet Hilal Committe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.