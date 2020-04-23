Dir police devise comprehensive plan for Ramazan

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district police Dir Lower have devised a comprehensive security plan for the Holy Ramazan deciding to strictly monitor all entry and exit points to avert any untoward incident.

It was decided to deploy heavy police staff at mosques and important public places besides strictly ensuring protocol against coronavirus. Round the clock police patrolling would also be ensured in the district, said an order issued from the office of DPO, Abdur Rashid Khan.

The district SDPOs and SHOs were directed to ensure security to people and SOP for coronavirus at all cost. The district police were further directed to enhance vigilance at entry and exit points and public places including mosques and markets.

The directives further hinted at enhanced compliance of SOP for coronavirus during Travih prayer in mosques.

The police would also ensure their presence during Iftar and Sehri times besides plain cloth police would also be there to ensure peace. During rush hours police would ensure code of conduct for coronavirus by not allowing assembly of people at public place.

Besides, the traffic police were also directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours and adopt a friendly attitude with people during Ramazan.

The DPO appealed to local Ulema to play their important role in assisting the police during Ramazan and asked the faithful to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus during prayers.

He also appealed to people to cooperate with police during this holy month for ensuring peace and keep a vigil eye on their surroundings and call police in case of any suspicious activity in their areas.