Dir Qaumi Pasoon formed to protect rights of people of Dir

DIR LOWER (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Dir Qaumi Pasoon, a conglomeration of the civil society members, elders, lawyers, social workers and representatives of various political parties has been formed to protect rights of the people of the district which they claimed to have been ignored in the budget 2019-20.

The first gathering of the forum was held here at the Hujra of Malik Jehan Alam Khan Yusafzai attended by members from all schools of thought. The forum decided to launch a campaign for securing rights of the people of Dir Lower.

The jirga members complained that in KP Budget 2019-20, Dir Lower has been deprived of any mega project and making its scenic spots parts of the CPEC schemes.

The jirga members said that elected representatives of the district have failed to properly project their case in the assembly.

They alleged that millions of rupees funds allocated for beautification of Dir Lower district has been diverted to Swat District and its tourism spots have totally been ignored in the annual budget.

Malik Jehan Alam Khan Yusafzai has been elected convener to the project and social worker Akbar Khan as Secretary for the interim period.