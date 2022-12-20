Dir Upper Police arrest three contract-killers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Dir Upper Police during a crackdown against anti-social elements arrested three contract killers, who arrived in the district for killings, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Dir Upper Police have received a tip of information that some contract killers have entered the district for killing Musafir Jan son of Abdul Hassan, resident of Noor Khel on which the personnel of Police Station Barawal conducted raids and arrested two suspects Aziz-ur-Rehman son of Baghi Khan, resident of Arundu (Chitrial) and Jan Mohammad son of Kashar Khan, resident of Arundu (Chitral (presently a resident of Abuha Swat.

Later, the third suspect Shams-ur-Rehman was also arrested.

During the search, police also recovered two 30-bore pistols, 20 cartridges and a cash amount from their possession.

A team headed by the SP Investigation, Farman Khan has been constituted to investigate the accused contract killers.

According to the initial interrogation, the accused confessed that they were paid an amount of Rs.2 million for the murder of two persons including Musafir Jan son of Abdul Hassan.