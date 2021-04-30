UrduPoint.com
Dir Welfare Organisation Distributes Eid Packages Among Poor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:27 PM

Dir Welfare Organisation Friday distributed Eid package among the needy and deserving families of Gulbhar and Shah Dhand area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Dir Welfare Organisation Friday distributed Eid package among the needy and deserving families of Gulbhar and Shah Dhand area.

President of the organisation, Haji Yousaf said that our aim and objectives included providing assistance and help to people who were poor and deserving.

He said Eid packags worth Rs 1.2 million had been distributed among the destitute.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive Paraplegic Centre Hayatabad, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas praised the efforts of Dir Welfare Organisation and urged affluent to support their activities.

He said that each and every member of the society should come forward and join hands for the poor.

