Diraan Restaurant : Merriment in desolate place in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) Diraan restaurant, a unique restaurant located in a secluded place, adjacent to a village in Hyderabad. It is also becoming a favorite destination for local food lovers, day by day.

Located near Motorway M-9 and created particularly with families in mind, Diraan caters to anyone who desires to spend a few moments in a serene, calm atmosphere. And apart from traditional Pakistani favorites, a selection of international and continental dishes are also offered, along with fast-food.

The spacious restaurant includes a play area for children, along with outdoor dining, and a farm house (that can also be rented by for parties).

When asked, the manager at Diraan named Zahid, said that apart from the menu introduced in the restaurant, the purpose of establishing restaurant in a remote vicinity by the management was to provide a healthy, hygienic atmosphere to people irritated by the hustle-bustle of the city who want to spend some moments peacefully.

He said that special services were being offered to visitors, particularly to the universities and educational institutions to hold academic and recreational functions and events, other institutions and individuals, such as women entrepreneurs have also used the space to organize their exhibitions as well.

