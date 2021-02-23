DIRB system to curb mobile smuggling: Hammad Azher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azher Monday said the government had started Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) with collaboration of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to end mobile smuggling.

Talking to a private television channel, he said when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power the mobile smuggling ratio was more than 80 per cent in the country but after starting DIRB system it was significantly decreased and an ample increase was witnessed in mobile tax revenue from Rs20 billion to 60 billion just in one year.

The minister said the international mobile firms were willing to make partnerships with local firms and it would be very helpful in increasing mobile exports.

He said Pakistan had very much suitable atmosphere for mobile manufacturing in this time as compared to any other regional country.

Replying to a question, he said auto industry was also being promoted in the country and new brands of cars were being established. After establishment of new auto brands in the country, the standard of the vehicles would be improved while the prices would be decreased in future, he maintained.