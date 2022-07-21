Dire need to sensitize world for early resolution of Kashmir dispute: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that since the issue of Kashmir has entered into a decisive phase there was dire need to sensitize the world's community about the early resolution of the longstanding issue that happens to be the main cause and consequence of right violations in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that since the issue of Kashmir has entered into a decisive phase there was dire need to sensitize the world's community about the early resolution of the longstanding issue that happens to be the main cause and consequence of right violations in the region.

Barrister Chaudhary said this while talking to Ambassador Malik Nadeem Abid who called on him in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said, "There is an urgent need to raise a strong voice against the human rights violations being committed by the Indian army deployed in the length and breadth of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir" .After stripping the region of its special status, he said that the Indian government led by Naredar Modi has started changing the demography of the occupied territory by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory.

Issuing fake domiciles to over 400,000 non-state Hindus, he said was part of this conspiracy aimed at converting Muslim majority into a minority.

Regarding the redrawing of electoral maps, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary said that the Modi government was now hell bent on installing a Hindu chief minister in the state by tilting the balance of power in its favour.Commenting on the unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, he said, "We need to raise our voice in front of the international community in an effective manner to stop India's ruthless suppression of dissent in the region".

On this occasion, Ambassador Malik Nadeem Abid who is also the Secretary General of International Human Rights briefed the president on his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue in the United Nations.He also invited the President to participate in the upcoming Kashmir Conference to be held in New York in December, this year.