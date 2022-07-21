UrduPoint.com

Dire Need To Sensitize World For Early Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute: AJK President

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Dire need to sensitize world for early resolution of Kashmir dispute: AJK President

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) Jul 20 (APP) ::Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that since the issue of Kashmir has entered into a decisive phase there was dire need to sensitize the world's community about the early resolution of the longstanding issue that happens to be the main cause and consequence of right violations in the region.

Barrister Chaudhary said this while talking to Ambassador Malik Nadeem Abid who called on him in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the AJK president said, "There is an urgent need to raise a strong voice against the human rights violations being committed by the Indian army deployed in the length and breadth of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir" .After stripping the region of its special status, he said that the Indian government led by Naredar Modi has started changing the demography of the occupied territory by settling non-Kashmiris in the territory.

Issuing fake domiciles to over 400,000 non-state Hindus, he said was part of this conspiracy aimed at converting Muslim majority into a minority.

Regarding the redrawing of electoral maps, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary said that the Modi government was now hell bent on installing a Hindu chief minister in the state by tilting the balance of power in its favour.Commenting on the unjust sentencing of Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, he said, "We need to raise our voice in front of the international community in an effective manner to stop India's ruthless suppression of dissent in the region".

On this occasion, Ambassador Malik Nadeem Abid who is also the Secretary General of International Human Rights briefed the president on his efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue in the United Nations.He also invited the President to participate in the upcoming Kashmir Conference to be held in New York in December, this year.

Related Topics

India Resolution Chief Minister World Army United Nations Minority Jammu New York Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1 ..

Durrani inaugurates Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's 1292nd Urs

46 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

Attaullah Tarar denies PTI's allegations

48 minutes ago
 Available resources to be utilized to improve drai ..

Available resources to be utilized to improve drainage, sanitation in Kemari: Ad ..

48 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir ..

Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir

48 minutes ago
 Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of ..

Commissioner emphasizes fully implementing code of conduct during LG polls

54 minutes ago
 DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by ..

DC Duki chairs meeting to review damages caused by rains

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.