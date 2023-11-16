Open Menu

Dire Situation In Palestine Calls For Urgent World Action Against Israel: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the current situation in Palestine was the world's most pressing issue

Addressing a press conference, he emphasized that the Pakistani Government's stance was unequivocal - Palestinians must receive their rightful justice.

He highlighted the dire conditions at the Al-Shifa Hospital with Israelis even not sparing new born kids, and asserted that the conflict was not a religious war but a battle between the oppressors and the oppressed.

The Government of Pakistan, Ashrafi said, was actively engaged, with the Army Chief pledging full support to the Palestinian ambassador.

He mentioned that the United Nations had also called for an investigation into the crimes, while the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) demanded an immediate ceasefire, aid provision, a sovereign state, and an inquiry into Israeli actions.

He noted that the OIC summit witnessed unanimous demands for the measures, marking a rare display of unity among Islamic nations as evident from the presence of leaders from Iran, and Turkey, along with Saudi Arabia.

Addressing concerns about the OIC's effectiveness, he cited positive progress but stressed the need for more stringent measures against Israel. He acknowledged that some Islamic countries were maintaining relations with Israel, but noted a growing global shift away from supporting Israeli actions.

Ashrafi, who is also Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, commended Pakistan's unique position, being the only Islamic country whose Army Chief had assured complete support for the Palestinian cause.

He concluded by emphasizing the continued commitment of Pakistan to the principles laid out by the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He also welcomed the announcement of the Hajj Policy 2024, urging a focus on worship over politics in Haramain Al-Sharifain and emphasizing the provision of facilities to pilgrims.

