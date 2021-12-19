Direct election of Mayor, Tehsil Nazim prominent thing in KP local body elections: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that the prominent thing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections was that the Mayor and Tehsil Nazims were elected by direct vote.

In a tweet, he said once again, the PTI has to field Insaf Students Federation (ISF) men instead of big Names for most of the Mayors and Tehsils slots.

"PTI versus all political parties is a testament to government performance", he added.