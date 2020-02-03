UrduPoint.com
Direct Flight Operation Between China, Pakistan Resumes

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 05:05 PM

Direct flight operation between China, Pakistan resumes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The direct flight operation between China and Pakistan resumed on Monday with the arrival of two airplanes that landed at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) carrying around 155 passengers.

"The air operation with China is restored with arrival of the two flights here," a spokesman for the Aviation Division said in a statement.

The Civil Aviation Authority had temporarily suspended the flight operation few days back.

A China Southern Airlines' flight CZ5241 landed at the IIAP, carrying 94 passengers from Urumqi, while 64 passengers reached here from China through a special flight CZ6007.

The passengers submitted health declaration forms before clearance from the immigration desks, he said.

Meanwhile, an official source told APP that the Aviation Division had made elaborate screening measures at all the country airports in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in China, under which special health desks had been established in collaboration with the departments concerned at international arrival lounges.

Currently, the source said, as many as eight health desks were operating at the IIAP around the clock, where a doctor and paramedical staff performed screening of the passengers.

Besides, isolation room had been set up for the patient, if someone found inflicted with the virus, for onward shifting to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.

In line with the precautionary measures, all airport staff were wearing face masks and hand gloves, while the glass-walls of the immigration desks at IIAP had been further elevated.

