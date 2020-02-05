Direct flight operation between China, Pakistan to remain intact: Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Aviation Division spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar Wednesday said there was no restriction on flights from China to Pakistan, and the direct flight operation between the two countries would remain intact

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Aviation Division spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar Wednesday said there was no restriction on flights from China to Pakistan, and the direct flight operation between the two countries would remain intact.

He, in a brief statement, said complete screening was being performed of all those passengers who were arriving Pakistan from China.

The spokesman said the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) identified by the World Health Organization in that regard were being implemented at all the country airports.