Direct flights between UK, Pakistan helpful channels for people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :British Chargé d' Affaires Andrew Dalgleish on Friday said direct flights between the United Kingdom and Pakistan were a helpful channel for businesses and people-to-people contacts.

"The British High Commission understands how important this is for Pakistani airline companies," he said at an event organized on the conclusion of a 12-day visit of experts from the UK State Safety Partnership (SSP) team to share best practices on air safety performance and build relationships with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

Andrew Dalgleish said, "This visit and ongoing support signify our commitment to helping the Pakistani authorities achieve this for the benefit of the citizens of both the UK and Pakistan." The visit was funded by the UK Department for Transport as part of its ongoing support to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on safety performance, said a news release issued by the UK Embassy.

During the two-week visit, the UK SSP team worked closely with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and industry to lay the foundations for long-term collaboration on safety performance.

While the support of the SSP team will not directly lead to the removal of Pakistan from the UK Air Safety List, the programme is designed to support Pakistan's authorities to implement steps to achieve this.

Currently, all air carriers certified by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority remain on the UK's Air Safety List due to safety concerns. For removal from the Air Safety List states must demonstrate compliance with international safety standards. This is a comprehensive process requiring the provision of evidence, on-site assessments and technical hearings.