Direct flights from China to Lahore to start from today (Thursday)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Following the resumption of flight operations to Federal Capital Islamabad, and Karachi, now direct flight operation from China to Lahore will also start from today (Thursday).As per media reports, first flight CZ-6017 for Lahore from Chinese city Aermacchi will land at Allama Iqbal International Airport on 8 am in the morning.

Chinese Southern Air flight will be parked at Bay no 10 while Bay no 11 will be kept vacant as a precautionary measure.Senior doctors and Paramedic staff will be present at airport at the time of arrival of passengers.Civil Aviation authorities told that regular thermal scanning of passengers will be done for which all necessary and preventative arrangements have been completed.Overall 248 passengers have reached Islamabad through three flights from China.A large number of passengers had also reached Karachi a day ago.