Direct flights to bring Pakistan, Tajikistan further closer: KP Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan would not only bring the two countries closer but would also promote prosperity and progress in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that strengthening of relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan would not only bring the two countries closer but would also promote prosperity and progress in the region.

He expressed these views as the chief guest in the ceremony held in Islamabad on launching of direct flight between Pakistan and Tajikistan, said a press release issued here Thursday. The ceremony was attended among others by Tajikistan ambassador, Sharifzada Yousaf, Chief Operating Officer Islamabad Airport, Syed Aftab Gilani, Deputy Terminal Manager, Hamza Bin Masood and leading businessmen.

Addressing the ceremony, the KP Governor termed the start of direct flights between Pakistan and Dushanbe a milestone to bring the two countries closer and to explore new avenues of mutual cooperation and progress.

He said that both countries shared centuries old traditions that are beyond the stretch of frontiers. He said that direct link between two countries would also help bringing people of two countries further close besides apprising them about the cultural and rich heritage of each other.

The Governor said that opening of direct flights proves the commitment of both countries to augment existing diplomatic, economic and cultural relations. He said that it would also benefit businessmen of both the countries who want to explore new opportunities of investment and trade.

He also appreciated the efforts of officials, diplomats and stakeholders who contributed to start direct flights between two countries.

Later, he flew to Dushanbe in inaugural flight to meet business community and to explore new avenues of trade and investment.